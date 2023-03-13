The Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield.

Helen has partnered with Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield for a year of fundraising activities, all in aid of the charity.

Helen explains: “Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust is a charity close to our hearts.

“When we met with the charity and started to understand the wide range of work they do, from supporting children, young people and families and the range of interventions they deliver, it blew us away.”

Helen will be holding a series of events throughout the year, as well as encouraging day to day donations which will all go towards supporting the charity and its work.

When asked about her role as lady captain and the focus for fundraising, Helen said: “I am very excited about my captaincy and what we as a golf club can do collectively to support the mental health of young people in our area”

Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust is a charity that improves the lives of children from the age of five and young people up to age 25, the charity has a particular focus on disadvantaged young people and families in need of support.

The Trust’s aim is to ensure that all young people have good mental health and emotional wellbeing most of the time and have the support and relationships that help them recover quickly when they experience mental health challenges.

In response to the fundraising, Dipika Kaushal, CEO of Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust said: “We are thrilled and grateful that the ladies section at Dewsbury Golf Club have chosen to support us.

“All charities are struggling in the current economic climate at a time when the need for services remains high, so any fundraising and donations are always welcome, but for the Golf Club to commit to a year of fundraising is phenomenal.”

Northorpe Hall was established in 1963 and has been supporting children, young people and families for 60 years.

The charity sees the support from local communities and organisations as vital to continuing this much needed provision and work.