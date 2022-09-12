Dewsbury fundraiser raises over £1,500 for Leeds bed charity
This year has seen Dewsbury’s Lisa Skinner run 47 miles and climb more than 6,000 feet across two races in support of Leeds bed poverty charity Zarach.
Last Saturday (Sep 3), Lisa completed her final challenge – the 50 kilometre and 3,700 foot challenge that makes up the Heights Ultra Trail - in just over seven hours.
This was Lisa’s first (and last) ultra marathon and explains how she is ‘thrilled’ to have completed it.
Lisa said: “It is by far the hardest thing I have ever done. At mile 27 I just started to cry as I was so tired.
“The support from volunteers at feed stations, marshalls, supporters and my friends and family who came out on the day was amazing and really helped me to keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
However, the support Lisa has received wasn’t just limited to this race but has been ongoing since she started back in January and to date, she has raised over £1,500 for Zarach
Lisa added: “I know phrases like this are overused, but I have been overwhelmed by the support of my friends, family, The Riverhead Tap, Ossett Brewery and Zapato.
“I have done the best I can this year and I know it will help families, which means it was all worth it.”
Lisa’s first run took place back in April, where she ran 16 miles and climbed 2,805 feet of the Calderdale Hike - an event organised by the scout group in Sowerby Bridge.
Overall, including training, the Calderdale Hike and the Hights Ultra trail, Lisa calculated that she has covered 910 miles and climbed over 66,000 feet since January, but will now be taking some well-earned rest.
The Zarach charity was founded by Leeds deputy head teacher, Bex Wilson, after discovering one of her 11-year old pupils did not have a bed to sleep on.
Zarach delivers beds and basics to children in poverty across Leeds, Dewsbury and recently Calderdale, to help families in crisis rise up from surviving to thriving so children can eat, sleep and learn.
Lisa’s Just Giving page will be open for a few more weeks. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa-wood-47