Dewsbury football tournament raises more than £1,000 for charity

Imran Rafiq, who organised his first event in May 2002, celebrated his achievements at his most recent charity football tournament, which was held earlier in the month at Dewsbury Kick Off.

Over the years Imran has organised more than 25 charity football matches, which have helped raise more than £10,000 for charity.

Imran’s latest tournament saw 23 matches, at eight minutes a match, between the Icon Legends, the Lions, the Legends, the Entertainers and Baking team.

Imran organises the charity events with the help of his work colleagues and friends.

The final saw the Baking team take home the trophy after defeating the Lions 5-0.

The tournament raised a total of £1,025. These proceeds will go to Purpose of Life, a UK based non-profit charity that was established in 2014.

Imran said: “We had a cracking tournament and for me personally, it was one of the best tournaments we have ever done.

“It was my 20th anniversary of organising the tournaments and on top of that my team finished top of the table, undefeated.

“Unfortunately, we lost to the semi-final but the hype was there as soon as my team got to the top of the table.

“At the end three of my best friends, Omar Ziafat, Shaghaf Raza and Arbab Khan,

did an exit presentation, which I didn't know anything about, where they presented me with a glass trophy which says my name and 20 years of success.

“When I used to leave the house, being the organiser, I would have the trophies in my hand and my mum used to say ‘Oh, you're going out with a bag full of trophies, but whenever you come in after finishing the tournament you come back empty handed’.

“I got emotional because mum is not here today, she passed away with Covid-19. But this year I came home with my 20 years of success trophy.

“Being presented the trophy brought tears to my eyes and I am really grateful to those three friends of mine. Thank you is not enough.

“We achieved our target of £1,000 which was absolutely brilliant - I can only say thank you.

“With the crisis at the moment it is very hard for some people to give just a £5 donation, but the support has been unbelievable - it shows humanity is not dead.

“Overall, It was a really successful tournament and I am very proud and happy about it.”