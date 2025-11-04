Ehsan Ahmed, who has played for Dewsbury West Juniors FC since he was six, has received a contract offer from Leeds United.

A young football player from a Dewsbury-based junior side has signed for the Leeds United academy.

Ehsan Ahmed, who has played for Dewsbury West Juniors FC since he was six, received a contract offer from the Premier League club after being spotted by scouts.

Under the guidance of coaches Giry and Fessy, the junior club says that Ehsan has continued to thrive and develop, producing countless match-winning performances and showing maturity beyond his years on the pitch. The club has also said that the youngster has become the first player of South Asian heritage from the Dewsbury and Batley area to sign for Leeds United.

Vice Chairman of Dewsbury West Juniors FC, Kazam Hussain, said: “Our goal has always been to provide young people with pathways into sport, keeping them positively engaged through the guidance of FA qualified coaches and promoting social inclusion.

“We want to help children fulfil their potential, achieve academically, and stay away from the pitfalls of crime. Ehsan’s success perfectly represents everything our club stands for.”

The club has also commended Ehsan’s uncle, JD, who has attended every training session and match since Ehsan first joined the club, whilst offering constant encouragement and guidance.

“We would like to congratulate and salute JD” added Kazam. “He has been a great ambassador for our club and a true role model for the community.”

Around six months ago, Ehsan began training with Frame 2 Academy, where he was further able to hone his skills under the guidance of coach Bash.

Dewsbury West Juniors FC have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Ehsan, his family and Frame 2 Academy for their contribution to his development and wish him every success in his footballing journey and look forward to watching his continued progress with Leeds United FC.