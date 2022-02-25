Dewsbury firm creates Frozen and Lion King murals for Disney World anniversary

The Frozen themed mural

To mark the milestone moment for the popular amusement park, Couture Living has created Disney inspired wall murals for children's bedrooms, based on four of the company's most well-known films - Snow White, The Lion King, Frozen and Moana.

A spokesperson for Couture Living said: “We hope the Disney mural designs bring a little magic home.

"We all love Disney - the fun, the magic and the innocence.

The Lion King themed design

"We wanted the designs to reflect this, and if you can’t bring a little magic into your life now, when can you?”

For 30 years, Couture Living has been travelling the world collecting the finest fabrics from talented designers and celebrated studios.

Designs created in its Dewsbury workshop now grace luxury London apartments, sun-drenched Maldivian beach homes and five-star hotels throughout Europe and the Middle East.

An 18-month programme of events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World amusement park in Orlando, Florida, began last October.

The Moana mural