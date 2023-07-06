Grandmother Sharon Blackburn, 57, is celebrating the 75th birthday of the NHS this week, with her daughters and grandson.

The three generations have all followed the same path to progress within the NHS, working at Dewsbury and District Hospital for a combined total of 38 years.

Sharon, of Dewsbury, began her journey with Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust as a domestic assistant back in 2003.

Pictured from the left are Julia Stott, appointment centre supervisor; Sharon Blackburn, domestic assistant; Rebecca Haigh, appointment coordinator; and Liam Haigh, print room operator

After 20 years working for the NHS, Sharon is still ensuring that the Dewsbury site is a safe and clean environment where staff can care for patients while reducing the risk of infection.

A hard-working role model for her children, Sharon’s desire to help others inspired her two daughters, Rebecca Haigh and Julia Stott, who both followed in their mother’s footsteps by gaining employment at Dewsbury and District Hospital in the radiology department.

Julia, an appointment centre supervisor, joined the trust in 2007 in a part time role as an evening domestic while studying at college.

Progressing into a day job, Julia later secured a position as an appointment coordinator, and became one of the first staff members at the diagnostic centre, which opened in 2008.

Rebecca, who is also an appointment coordinator, moved from Leeds to Dewsbury and District Hospital in 2021.

Working closely with her sister, she said it is a "pleasure” to share this experience with her sibling.

Rebecca, whose role includes being responsible for booking appointments, reassuring patients on the procedures they are having and managing diaries, said: “I find my career within the NHS very rewarding.

"Being able to help people in their hour of need reminds me that we need support to get better and being part of the journey that helps patients on this journey makes it all worthwhile.”

With two generations before him, a career in the NHS seemed the obvious choice for Rebecca’s son, Liam Haigh, 21.

He joined the trust in March this year as a print room operator following a successful internship with the department.

Now based at Dewsbury and District Hospital with his family, Liam helps to complete print runs for essential communication materials needed for all three hospital sites.

He said: “I am proud to follow my family and continue the tradition that my grandma started.

"I am enjoying my role at Mid Yorkshire and have learnt so much from my colleagues in the short amount of time I have been here.

“The NHS has so many career opportunities available to explore and each of my family members is a great example of this.

"There are some great perks that come with working for the NHS, an amazing number of staff benefits and a great pension.

"I hope to build on my career within the organisation and see where this exciting journey can take me.”