Dewsbury experts share top tips for a good night's sleep in a heatwave

As the country is set to bask in warm temperatures, here is some advice on how to get a good night's sleep.

Tip 1 - Switch your sheets.

Many people, even if the weather is too warm, struggle to fall asleep without having some covers. And those who don’t may still wake during the night with a chill as even during heatwaves, our body temperatures drop during the night.

Follow these top tips to get a good night's sleep during a heatwave

So, ditch the duvet, not the sheets altogether. Perhaps switch to just a thin breathable cotton sheet. You can even now find on the market bedding specifically designed to help keep you cool.

Tip 2 - Keep the heat out.

While it’s tempting to open all your curtains and windows and bask in the glorious sunlight all day, this is something you want to avoid if your house gets too hot.

Although it may feel strange to do so, keeping your windows and curtains closed even during the day is a great way to prevent the temperature from rising to unbearable levels in your house - especially if you have sun-facing windows.

Hot weather can make it difficult to get a good night's sleep

This is even more beneficial if you have blackout curtains as opposed to thin curtains that let a lot of light in.

Tip 3 - Try to reduce your body temperature before bed.

It’s always tempting to stay out in the sun as long as possible, to have an alcoholic beverage or maybe even stick to a routine of a relaxing bath before bed even during the hot weather.

However, all these activities too close to bedtime can raise your internal temperature, making it harder to sleep.

Taking a cool shower or bath can help reduce your temperature so it’s easier to drift off. If you’re sunburnt, apply some after-sun or cool aloe vera gel to help you keep your skin temperature down.

Tip 4 - Stay hydrated.

Keeping hydrated during heatwaves is key to avoiding heat stroke. However, we all know that when the sun comes out the first thing many of us do is pop over to the nearest beer garden.

We recommend drinking plenty of water during the day, to stay hydrated and avoid waking up feeling thirsty during the night or unable to sleep due to the ill effects of heat stroke. And if you are going to drink alcohol, we’d recommend having one glass of water between drinks to stay hydrated.

Staying adequately hydrated also helps to regulate your temperature. Although it’s important to drink plenty of water during the day - we recommend drinking less before bedtime to avoid multiple toilet trips keeping you up at night.

But don’t forget to leave a glass of water by your bed, so you can take a sip if you need to without having to fully wake up!

Tip 5 - Tackle the seasonal allergies .

Increasing pollen counts and heat rising often go hand in hand, which for a lot of people is a double whammy of issues preventing a restful night's sleep.