Dewsbury Eid-Milad Peace Procession: Hundreds of Sufi-Muslims brave the weather to attend annual gathering

The gathering was organised as part of Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations taking place nationally and across the globe.

Worshippers from Dewsbury, Batley and Heckmondwike all gathered outside the Gulzar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque on High Street in Westtown. Led by local Imams, the peace walk then set off despite the drizzle towards the Ghausia Jamia Mosque, based at Warren Street in Savile Town.

The peace march went past Dewsbury Health Centre and Asda supermarket onto Mill Street and then into Savile Town.

Large packets of samosas and cartons filled with orange juice were given out free to people who were in the procession's vicinity.

Some of those taking part waved green colour Sufi-Muslim flags. The colour green in Islam is a symbol of love for nature and the environment.

There are three main celebrations in the Muslim faith.

First in the religion's calendar is the festival of Eid-Milad celebrating Prophet Mohammad's birthday.

The second is Eid-Ul-Fitr which is celebrated after Ramadhan - the Muslim holy month of fasting.

The third and final festival is Eid-Ul-Adha, remembering and celebrating the story of Abraham's sacrifice.

Unlike Christmas when the birthday of Jesus Christ is celebrated on one day, the Prophet Mohammad's birthday festivities tend to last for a full month.

Mosques in the local area will be busy at the moment organising public celebratory events inside their premises.

Families and close relatives also tend to gather together at each other’s homes mostly during the evenings when the Koran and Islamic poetry are read in the presence of everyone.

The invited guests then sit down together to take part in a feast of tasty Indian cuisine.

A statement issued to the Reporter Series by the Mosque Imams said: “This year's Eid-Milad Peace Procession was as usual similar to previous years - a procession of peace and love.

“There was a heavy shower of rain at the start of the procession, yet rain is a blessing from the Lord, just like all the prophets including Prophet Mohammad are seen as a blessing and a mercy in Islam.”

There was also an important message for the youth sent out by the Imams, which read: “Make sure your behaviour is good at school.

“Show respect in the classrooms and in the corridors to your teachers - they are like your parents.

“Study with dedication at school and college, then use your education to earn a Halal income and put something positive back into your communities.

“Look after your own neighbourhoods, drive carefully and do not cause any disruption on the roads.

“You must live your lives as ambassadors of your religion.”

The peace procession ended outside the Ghausia Jamia Mosque on Warren Street. A special outdoor prayer service was then held for global world peace.

Free food and refreshments were served immediately afterwards to all those who had taken part in the walk.

Many children came with their parents to this year's peace procession

Mosque leaders from Ravensthorpe - Haji Mohammad Afzal (on the right) and Haji Mohammad Akram (on the left) at this year's Eid-Milad Peace Procession in Dewsbury

This year's peace procession was once again attended by many people