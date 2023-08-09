The Rams were crowned champions on Sunday after the 38-8 victory over Workington Town and Coun Firth, who representes Dewsbury East, believes a reception would be “thoroughly deserved” for Liam Finn and his players.

He said: “It might be like herding cats after they finish at Doncaster but we’re quite willing to sort a reception out for the club. It’s not going to cost a fortune because we haven’t got a fortune.

“Normally we would put all the stops out to really help Dewsbury celebrate. We haven’t got that kind of money these days. We do have a low budget and we can spend some of that on celebrating their famous season. We want to do something for the Rams and it would be thoroughly deserved.”

Dewsbury Rams celebrate on the pitch after claiming the League 1 title - they could be also celebrating at the Town Hall in a few weeks with a planned civic reception on the cards. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

But Coun Firth, despite being thrilled by the Rams’ riotous second half display against Workington which saw them clinch their first league success since 2009, admitted his disappointment that there wasn’t a trophy presentation at the end of the game, in front of Dewsbury’s home fans.

He said: “The rugby league have no foresight. They must have known that Dewsbury had a very good chance of wrapping the league up. They could have wheeled out the cup.

“I was very surprised and disappointed, as a Dewsbury rugby league supporter in particular. If that was Super League I’m sure that would have been in a big box in a little room because they were odds-on to win.