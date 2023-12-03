Dewsbury 'Digital Focus Day' aims to help people become more confident with managing their money online
The team from the branch on Church Street will be available all day on Tuesday, December 5, to help people become more confident with technology.
Colleagues will show people how they can set up their accounts online and use security features such as dual authentication to help keep their accounts safe. The team will also be able to talk through any worries or concerns that people might have about managing their money online.
Leanne Townend, Yorkshire Building Society’s assistant branch manager, said: “We’re holding this Digital Focus Day to help our members become more confident about using online or app-based banking to manage their accounts with us.
“We know that some people struggle with using the web, so we are hoping that these free face-to-face sessions will help people build confidence to be able to use online sources to help complement our in-branch services.
“It’s a great opportunity to be shown how to set up online accounts easily and safely and talk through any worries or concerns that people might have when it comes to managing money online.”
Yorkshire Building Society is committed to closing the digital skills gap in its communities through various partnerships. Between 2021 and August 2023 a “digital buddies” partnership between the society and Age UK helped more than 1,400 older people get online.
For more information on the Digital Focus Day, call the Dewsbury branch on 01924 589685 or email [email protected]