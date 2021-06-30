Dewsbury dad's walk to Blackpool in memory of cherished three-year-old daughter

Luke Thornton

Three-year-old Darcie Thornton died suddenly in March, leaving behind her devastated parents Luke and Rebecca, seven-year-old sister Ellie, six-year-old brother Tommy and two-year-old twin brothers, Bobby and Jack.

Luke plans to mark what would have been Darcie’s fourth birthday next month by walking all the way from Chickenley to Blackpool - a trek totalling 70 miles.

Accompanied by five friends and relatives, the forklift truck driver will carry out the walk over two days, stopping overnight in Blackburn after the first day.

The money raised will be split between Orchard Primary Academy and the intensive care unit at Leeds Children’s Hospital as teams from both have been supporting Darcie’s family.

“They’ve been brilliant,” said Luke, 34. “I know the funds could help other families and children in similar situations.

“I want to do something to give back.

“Darcie was a character, she was one in a million,” he added. “There was nothing she couldn’t do and she was very sassy.

”I used to say that she’d been here before because of the things she came out with.”

Darcie had enjoyed a trip to Blackpool for her third birthday and Luke said he had hoped the family could make it an annual trip.

“It’s been very hard,” he said. “It’s something I think about constantly. Every thought has to do with Darcie.

”I want to do something that will help other people.”

Darcie’s mum Rebecca said: “She was my best friend and my shadow. Wherever I was, she was.

“She was a total diamond. She loved her sister and brothers and they loved her.”

Luke is aiming to raise £2,407 in honour of Darcie’s birthday on July 24.