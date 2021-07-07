Dewsbury dad-of-two's tribute to his late wife on 25th anniversary

Jason and Natalie Audsley with their sons Elliott and Lucas

Jason Audsley, of Dewsbury will be joined by friends and family on The Kirkwood Sunrise Walk on July 24 and hopes to raise thousands of pounds for the hospice.

Jason’s wife Natalie was cared for at the end of her life by The Kirkwood In-Patient Unit team back in May 2019. She died aged just 45.

Jason and the couple’s two sons, Elliott and Lucas, were by her side every step of the way.

The Audsley family taking part in the Virtual Memory Walk for The Kirkwood last year.

Jason said: “We weren’t expecting Natalie to pass away so suddenly as she was diagnosed only six months before and we hoped we all had more time.

“We were all in shock that it happened so quickly, it was totally unexpected at that time and she left a massive hole in our lives.

"We took comfort in knowing that she was under the care of The Kirkwood at this time. The staff were so caring and understanding and talked us through the final stages of her care. We can’t thank them enough.”

Jason has already raised over £8,000 for The Kirkwood through funeral donations, a birthday fundraiser and by taking part in the Virtual Memory Walk back in October 2020.

This year, to celebrate Jason and Natalie’s 25th wedding anniversary, Jason and friends are stepping their fundraising up a notch by taking on the 25-mile walk with the hopes of taking their total raised to more than £10,000 in just two years.

On the day, the group will be completing their 12.5-mile route twice throughout the day, taking their total distance to 25 miles.

They will be setting off at 6am from The Shepherds Boy pub in Dewsbury, walking to Ossett and Earlsheaton and back to their starting point, before setting off along the same route in the afternoon with stop offs at pubs along the way to help boost their fundraising.

Jason added: “I’ll never forget Natalie.

“I’d loved her for 23 years of our marriage and will love her always.”