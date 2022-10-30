Members from the writing group were delighted to celebrate the milestone on Friday, October 21, at the cafe on Tithe Barn Street.

Founded by Sonia Zoref, the celebration was a fitting endorsement of the members’ hard work and the perfect opportunity to discuss plans for the future.

The evening also included a buffet and lots of hot autumnal evening drinks.

The group released a book of poetry inspired by the pandemic earlier this year.

Anita Medley, from Cloggs, said: "It's always fab having serendipity at Cloggs. Some of the Wednesday group members are now regulars and friends.

“Seeing almost 50 people here tonight speaks volumes for what Sonia, the group's main volunteer, does.

“It seems Serendipity's work has a meaningful impact on many lives."

Serendipity Creative Writers is a charitable trust for improving mental health through mindfulness and creative writing.

On the night Steve, who read some of his poems, said: "What Sonia (Serendipity) does has really helped me. It’s not always been an easy ride, but this is great and helps my confidence a lot."

Martin Hemingway, one of Serendipity's founding trustees, said: "Tonight just shows the need for safe spaces for people with mental health and vulnerability issues.

"We aim to continue and, as you can see from tonight, make a difference.

“Thank you to TSL (Third Sector Leaders) and The Crescent, Batley, for their inspiration and support.”

The event recognised the members hard work and dedication.