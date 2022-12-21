In a shock move, TPE removed two popular services between Huddersfield and Dewsbury earlier this month, without consultation or advance warning to passengers, leaving passengers high and dry at peak times on weekdays.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet member for transport and Dewsbury East councillor, Eric Firth has now written to the Managing Director of TPE to convey the frustration felt around the cutting of this vital Huddersfield to Dewsbury rail link during the afternoon and evening peak.

Calling the decision “this year’s most unwanted Christmas present” Coun Firth, said: “The loss of these services will have a major impact on anyone using this service for their daily commute.

“In December 2021, TransPennine Express consulted on the new timetable with the West Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

“At that time, these timetable changes were not included as part of the plans so Kirklees Council, along with the other West Yorkshire authorities, had not been given the opportunity to oppose the changes before they happened.

“I have asked TransPennine Express to reinstate these vital services and invited them to meet with me to talk to those directly impacted about the issues. I have also raised the issue with Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.”

In response to Coun Firth’s concerns, a spokesperson for TransPennine Express said: “The rail industry makes amendments to its timetables twice a year, in May and December, to try to deliver the best possible travel options for customers.

“The process is extremely complex, particularly in areas with several operators, and, sadly, it is sometimes necessary to remove some services to enable others to run.

“It’s regrettable that the services between Dewsbury and Huddersfield have been such a cause for concern and we welcome the opportunity to discuss these with stakeholders in the local area and to try to identify potential solutions.”

Anyone that regularly travels by rail between Huddersfield and Dewsbury is advised to check the new timetable to ensure their journey isn’t affected by these changes.

