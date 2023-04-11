Last week Kirklees Council’s Licensing Panel discussed an application from M and G Convenience Store Ltd for their premises at Church Street, Dewsbury. The applicant applied for a licence to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.

The licence will operate between the hours of 7am to 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 10:30pm on Sundays but the shop will be open from 5:30am. Previously, the applicant applied for longer hours but these were reduced following discussions with the council.

Coun Cathy Scott (Labour, Dewsbury East) objected to the application and was concerned about public nuisance if the licence was granted. She said: “This area is already a cause for concern with anti-social behaviour in the bus station and will ‘severely impact’ on residents’ rights to live peacefully.

“Granting this application would encourage ‘partying’ throughout the night with an endless supply of alcohol readily available in close proximity. Hopefully objections will be made by West Yorkshire Police, environmental health and my two fellow councillors.

“I worry that a congregation of people will happen outside the shop whilst using it, as well as socialising outside the premises, would add to the detrimental impact on local homes including disturbance and prevention of sleep and impact on the town centre footfall. We want people to feel safe in our town centre, not in fear when accessing the bus station or surrounding shops.”

At the meeting, a representative speaking on behalf of the applicant said that Coun Scott’s objection was based on fears rather than being evidence-based and explained that neither West Yorkshire Police nor environmental health has raised any objections. He described the applicant as a “responsible operator” who has been in business for 20 years.

It was also explained that the alcohol would be kept in a “beer cave” – a separate room within the shop that would be locked in the hours before the licence came into force.

Coun Alex Lukic (Independent, Dewsbury East) initially objected to the plans. This was because the premises are located within the area of the Dewsbury Town Centre Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) against street drinking. A PSPO seeks to prevent various types of anti-social behaviour occurring in an area.

Coun Lukic said he would withdraw his objection if the applicant agreed to three conditions. These are as follows: not selling single containers of high-strength beer/lager/cider, staff helping to prevent/report any street drinking directly outside the premises and a prominent notice promoting compliance with the PSPO.

