Dewsbury residents are invited to Elim Church on Saturday, May 6, to celebrate the momentous day with a party fit for a King.

Residents will be able to view the Coronation on cinema screens in the church, which will then be followed with food, drink and games - including a bouncy castle for the children, eco planting and crown making.

Sue Baker, trustee of Dewsbury Community Outreach said: “This event is free to attend and we hope as many local people as possible will join us to celebrate this historic day.

Dewsbury Community Outreach and Elim Church are 'excited' to celebrate the Coronation of Charles III.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun. Even if you don’t know anyone, you will get to know people.

“We did a similar event for the Platinum Jubilee and we had a really good day, we hope this event will be as successful.

“People need something to celebrate.”

Talking about the Coronation on Saturday, May 6, Sue added: “I really like Charles III and I love that fact that he does things such as the Prince’s Trust

“Although he seems quite distant he seems quite clued up about the environment, which fits in with our values because at Dewsbury Community Outreach we try to reuse and recycle everything.

“He seems to have a really good mind set so hopefully he will make a great King.”

