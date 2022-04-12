Dewsbury Community Choir holds first public performance at Minster

Dewsbury Community Choir performing its first concert at Dewsbury Minster, accompanied by the Yorkshire Imperial Brass Band

The event consisted of songs performed by the choir and then music from the band before the event closed with several pieces performed in unison.

The event was well attended and the choir also welcomed the Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees.

One of the choir's founding members, Craig Widdop, said: "The choir has worked extremely hard preparing for the concert under the leadership of Matthew Lazenby.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback received following the concert."

Dewsbury Community Choir is open to anyone aged 16 and over. It does not hold any auditions and you do not need any experience to join.

The choir raises funds for local causes through membership fees.