Dewsbury Community Choir holds first public performance at Minster
Dewsbury Community Choir held its first public performance on Saturday, April 9, alongside the Yorkshire Imperial Brass Band.
The event consisted of songs performed by the choir and then music from the band before the event closed with several pieces performed in unison.
One of the choir's founding members, Craig Widdop, said: "The choir has worked extremely hard preparing for the concert under the leadership of Matthew Lazenby.
"We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback received following the concert."
Dewsbury Community Choir is open to anyone aged 16 and over. It does not hold any auditions and you do not need any experience to join.
The choir raises funds for local causes through membership fees.
It rehearses each Thursday during term time at Dewsbury Minster. Anyone wanting to register for a free taster session can do so by visiting www.dewsburychoir.co.uk