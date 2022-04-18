Dewsbury church to hold baking contest for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Bakers are being invited to create a piece of confectionery fit for the Queen. Photo: Getty Images

Bakers are asked to create a slice of cake, a cupcake, a biscuit or a pie in individual portions that can be easily recreated.

Judging will take place in the church hall on Saturday, May 14, at 11.30am. All ages are welcome to participate and there will be three winners.

The winning entries will be included in the church's Jubilee lunchboxes on Saturday, June 4, when everyone is invited to the Longcauseway Jubilee Light Lunch.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges are looking for a slice of cake, a cupcake, a biscuit or a pie in individual portions that can be easily recreated

Entry forms can be collected on Wednesdays between 11am and 1pm and Saturdays between 9.45am and 11.45am.