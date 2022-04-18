Dewsbury church to hold baking contest for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
As part of its Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury is inviting bakers to create a slice of confectionery heaven fit for the Queen.
By Dominic Brown
Monday, 18th April 2022, 6:00 am
Bakers are asked to create a slice of cake, a cupcake, a biscuit or a pie in individual portions that can be easily recreated.
Judging will take place in the church hall on Saturday, May 14, at 11.30am. All ages are welcome to participate and there will be three winners.
The winning entries will be included in the church's Jubilee lunchboxes on Saturday, June 4, when everyone is invited to the Longcauseway Jubilee Light Lunch.
Entry forms can be collected on Wednesdays between 11am and 1pm and Saturdays between 9.45am and 11.45am.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 07591 582848.