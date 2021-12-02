Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on: full guide to this year's event

This year's Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on is set to feature the town's biggest ever lantern parade

With lantern workshops having taken place in more than 20 classes in primary schools across Dewsbury over the last two weeks, the organisers have high hopes for a big turnout on Saturday, December 4.

Entertainment will start from the Town Hall at 3pm with both the traditional Yorkshire Imperial Brass Band and the Sully Khan Dohl Drummers providing a taste of their music at both ends of the town centre.

There will be entertainment in the street from Travelling Light, a unique blend of circus tricks and dance harnessing the power of light, and Shimmer and Sparkle, two frost fairies who spread a little magic wherever they go.

Peter Simons, of Thornhill Junior and Infant School, who was crowned Primary School Teacher of the Year recently, will have the honour of switching on Dewsbury's Christmas lights on Saturday, December 4

And Santa will also be putting in an appearance in his Grotto to make sure that the children can put in their requests directly to him.

"Christmas is all about the children '' said Bruce Bird, leading the volunteers of The Dewsbury Partnership community group behind the organisation.

"That's why we've invited our local showman, Harry Hamer, to fill Market Place with his children's carousels for the day, we have glow light spinning tricks from the Travelling Light performers, donkey rides and frost fairy stilt walkers, plus multiple styles of music and dancers leading up to the children's own lantern parade and children's choir."

Community contributions are down this year due to Covid causing some to pull out or being unable to rehearse.

However, the Thornhill School Ukulele Band will be performing together with a Romanian family group led by singer Ecaterina Trif-Albu.

The Batley and Leeds based Dazl Dance group will be showcasing its work with three dance routines and the Earlsheaton Starlites Majorettes will be appearing several times.

The Dewsbury version of A Christmas Carol will get its first public airing. A short video was produced by Dewsbury Community Outreach, who worked with Creative Scene in 2020 to overcome Covid restrictions.

The video will be supported by a Dickens treasure hunt trail between 1-3pm. Visit the Community Outreach stall to pick up your clue sheet.

Music will be provided by Punjabi/British trio Kinaara, The Thanda Trio and Kelly James, as well as the massed children's choir.