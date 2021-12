Organisers have high hopes for a big turnout on Saturday, December 4, with entertainment starting from the town hall at 3pm ahead of the switch-on later in the afternoon.

This year, the town's illuminations will be switched on by Peter Simons, from Thornhill Junior and Infant School, who was recently crowned Primary School Teacher of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

Here we look back at some of Dewsbury' s Christmas lights switch-ons in previous years.

