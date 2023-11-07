Dewsbury Chess Club looking for new members as game enjoys a growth in popularity following the Covid pandemic

Dewsbury Chess Club is actively looking for new members, as popularity in the game has increased hugely in the last few years.

“The popularity of chess has really grown in the last few years,” says club member Tony Gilpin.

“During the Covid pandemic in particular, online chess especially has grown, with a rise in numbers joining online chess platforms, and also large numbers of people watching various Youtubers and people on other social media platforms.

“We want to encourage people of all ages and ability to get involved in a game that can give a lifetime of joy.

"Playing chess is fantastic socially, great for the mind and encourages positive skills useful in all areas of life.

"We have members who have been in the club since 1965. It’s also great to see a crop of talented young players getting involved.”

Dewsbury Chess Club meets weekly at the St Paulinus Centre, Dewsbury, on a Thursday at 6.45pm. People can play socially and just enjoy the game.

The club also enters a local chess league for those wanting something more competitive. Club nights include not only playing games, but training and guidance on improving gameplay.

The club has just launched an online club on chess.com and is hoping to organise some online games and tournaments too, as chess online becomes increasing popular and convenient.

Tony added: “Anyone wanting to know more can find us on Facebook, and I’d be happy to have a chat about how they can join our friendly club.”