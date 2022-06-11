Dewsbury charity on the prowl for enthusiastic volunteers

Cat-lovers are invited to find their purr-fect roles by volunteering for Cats Protection’s Dewsbury, Wakefield and District Branch as it seeks to boost its volunteering numbers to help more cats in need.

The branch is currently seeking someone to fill the vital role of branch team leader, as well as posts supporting admin and publicity.

There is also the opportunity to join the branch in hands-on cat roles including cat adoption, team leader and welfare team leader.

There is also a need for volunteers to join the trap, neuter, return (TNR) team, which supports feral and community cats that are not suited to living in domestic homes.

The branch could not continue without an army of fundraisers to help bring in funds to support its work, and is always on the lookout for enthusiastic people to join them.

No experience is necessary and full training will be provided.

Christine Harvey, area branch development manager, said: “Volunteering for Cats Protection is a fun and rewarding experience, particularly if you have a skill that would benefit the charity or would like to develop new skills by taking on a fresh challenge.

“Our volunteers gain a great deal of satisfaction helping cats get a second chance in life, as well as meeting like-minded people.

“We work hard to match people’s skills, interests and time availability to the roles on offer so if you have something to contribute, please get in touch!”

Cats Protection is the UK’s leading feline charity, founded in 1927 as the Cats Protection League.

Cats Protection has helped an average of 166,000 cats and kittens a year over the past five years through its national network which includes around 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.