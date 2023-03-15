Organised by Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group, the ‘Act of Remembrance’ service will take place On Monday, March 20, from noon, in remembrance of the many babies and children buried on the site.

The service will take place at Angel Corner, which is located in the grounds of the cemetery on Ravens Avenue, and will be led by Rev Neil Walpole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the service a special floral wreath and daffodils will be placed in memory of the children buried in the cemetery, as well as prayers and hymns.

Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group.

Tea and scones will also be provided at the end of the service at St John's Church on Boothroyd Lane.

Talking about why she organised the event, Christine said: “I have been researching the cemetery for over nine years now and located many loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, I soon came to realise that there were hundreds of babies and young children buried here and I felt really sad that many of them are now totally forgotten, as most were buried over 50 years ago.

“I just feel that these little children should be remembered even for just one day in the year, so I have planned a service that will remember all those taken too early.

“All are welcome to attend the service.”

For more information contact Christine Leeman on 07974486803 or Revd Neil Walpole on 07419334234.

Advertisement Hide Ad