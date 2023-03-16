Yesterday (Wednesday) Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group, announced the ‘Act of Remembrance’ service details.

The service, which is planned to take place at the cemetery on Ravens Avenue on Monday, March 20 from noon, has been organised by Christine in remembrance of all the babies and children buried on the site over 50 years ago.

However, after using the wording “forgotten children” in her original statement announcing the service, Christine would like to issue an apology for any offence caused.

Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group.

Christine said: “I want to apologise for my wording.

“In the original story, I mention that ‘many’ not ‘all’ have been forgotten because they passed away over 50 years ago, some over 100 years ago. These are the children I was referring to too.

“I know many families visit their children's graves, I have seen them many times.

“On reading my original statement, I could have worded it in a more specific fashion. I apologise that I didn't.