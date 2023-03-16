“On reading my original statement, I could have worded it in a more specific fashion. I apologise that I didn't.

News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
11 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer issues apology after using ‘insensitive’ wording in statement

Following an article published on Wednesday, March 15, an apology has been issued.

By Jessica Barton
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT

Yesterday (Wednesday) Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group, announced the ‘Act of Remembrance’ service details.

The service, which is planned to take place at the cemetery on Ravens Avenue on Monday, March 20 from noon, has been organised by Christine in remembrance of all the babies and children buried on the site over 50 years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, after using the wording “forgotten children” in her original statement announcing the service, Christine would like to issue an apology for any offence caused.

Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group.
Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group.
Christine Leeman, trustee of the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer group.
Most Popular

Christine said: “I want to apologise for my wording.

“In the original story, I mention that ‘many’ not ‘all’ have been forgotten because they passed away over 50 years ago, some over 100 years ago. These are the children I was referring to too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know many families visit their children's graves, I have seen them many times.

“On reading my original statement, I could have worded it in a more specific fashion. I apologise that I didn't.

“It is just sad that certain individuals have twisted the statement to make it look like I am on about all the children in the cemetery, this is not the case.”

Read More
Dewsbury Cemetery volunteer to host remembrance service for babies and children