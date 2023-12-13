Dewsbury Rams have made another two signings as their preparations for 2024 continue - with local amateur star Harry Copley returning to the FLAIR Stadium.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Copley, a 20-year-old half-back or full-back, has rejoined the club from Dewsbury Celtic after a short spell in 2022.

Upon signing for the Rams, Copley told the club website: “I’m happy to be back at the Rams. I was disappointed with how things ended the other year, so I’m looking forward to setting things right this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The squad has also been boosted with the addition of James Field, who can play at prop or loose forward. The 29-year-old, who has a lot of experience in the amateur game, has impressed while on trial during pre-season and joins from Westgate Common ARLFC where he captained them to back-to-back Yorkshire Mens League titles in 2021 and 2022.

Harry Copley (centre, ball in hand) has rejoined Dewsbury Rams from Dewsbury Celtic after a short spell in 2022. (Photo John Clifton).

Field told the Rams’ website: “I’m very happy to have joined for next season. I can’t wait to join the Rams family and give the fans what they want to see!”

Assistant coach Jaymes Chapman added. “Harry’s a very elusive player, someone who punches well above his weight and he’s back with us for a second stint. His first didn’t end well as he was injured.

“He’s been playing very well at amateur level so we wanted to give him another chance to play in the Championship.