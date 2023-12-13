Dewsbury Celtic star re-signs for the Rams ahead of 2024 Championship campaign
and live on Freeview channel 276
Copley, a 20-year-old half-back or full-back, has rejoined the club from Dewsbury Celtic after a short spell in 2022.
Upon signing for the Rams, Copley told the club website: “I’m happy to be back at the Rams. I was disappointed with how things ended the other year, so I’m looking forward to setting things right this year.”
The squad has also been boosted with the addition of James Field, who can play at prop or loose forward. The 29-year-old, who has a lot of experience in the amateur game, has impressed while on trial during pre-season and joins from Westgate Common ARLFC where he captained them to back-to-back Yorkshire Mens League titles in 2021 and 2022.
Field told the Rams’ website: “I’m very happy to have joined for next season. I can’t wait to join the Rams family and give the fans what they want to see!”
Assistant coach Jaymes Chapman added. “Harry’s a very elusive player, someone who punches well above his weight and he’s back with us for a second stint. His first didn’t end well as he was injured.
“He’s been playing very well at amateur level so we wanted to give him another chance to play in the Championship.
“Jamie’s someone who’s come very highly recommended from senior members of the squad. He’s someone who you can tell what to do and he’ll do it for you every time and not let you down.”