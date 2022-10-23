The amateur rugby league club’s under 8s and under 11s teams enjoyed a training session from the former Westborough High School pupil after winning a nationwide grassroots competition organised by World Cup partner Selco Builders Warehouse.

As well as being put through their paces by Alex, the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair World Cup trophies were on display at Celtic’s home pitches at Crow Nest Park.

Alex, who has recently been ruled out of the World Cup through injury, said: “It was a great night and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting all the youngsters and watching them show off their rugby league skills.

Rugby League World Cup fever arrived at Dewsbury Celtic as England and St Helens star Alex Walmsley returned to his old stomping ground to pass on tips to the next generation of talent.

“It was a special occasion for me because I started my rugby league career at Dewsbury Celtic.

"It’s a club that is very close to my heart and it was great to go back and see how things are progressing.

“It was a fantastic competition and prize organised by Selco. The next few weeks are a real chance for the sport of rugby league to shine and promote itself and initiatives like this play a huge part in helping achieve that.

“There were some really talented young players on display during the training session and hopefully I was able to give them one or two additional tips.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Dewsbury Celtic star Alex Walmsley in action for St Helens against Wigan Warriors.

The competition saw grassroots clubs across the UK invited to submit applications to win the prize, which also included £2,000 worth of building materials from Selco, tickets to a World Cup match, new strips for a team within the club and a signed England shirt.

Clive Senior, chairman of Dewsbury Celtic, said: “The training session was a fantastic night. To have the World Cup trophies on display and Alex – who is one of the big success stories of the club’s history – return made it a night to remember for a long time for everyone involved.

“We would like to thank Selco for all the different elements of the prize. The £2,000 worth of building materials will be used to refurbish our changing rooms for our new girls team and will make a real difference to the club.”