Dewsbury care home residents stay in shape in style at 1980s fitness day

1980s Fitness Day at Ashworth Grange in Dewsbury

Staff and residents at Ashworth Grange donned 1980s fashion and danced and exercised to pop classics from the decade that style forgot, from "Come on Eileen" to Olivia Newton-John's "Physical".

Over-the-top retro styles spotted at the luxury residential and dementia care home, which is operated by Ideal Carehomes, included large Fergie bows, Frankie Says Relax t-shirts, rainbow leopard print leggings and fishnet gloves.

But the day was not just about feeling the burn and toning up.

Residents and staff sat down together to a well-deserved lunch with an 80s party theme. Old favourites including cheese and pineapple hedgehogs and filled vol au vents were served, alongside cocktail sausages on sticks and prawn cocktail flavoured crisps.

Lifestyle manager Colette Senior, who organised the event, said: "We have been holding a 'Wellness Wednesday' event each week, looking at everything from healthy eating to mental health and for our very last session we couldn't resist running an all-day 80s style workout session.

"Everyone had a lot of fun, enjoyed a bit of a boogie and sang along to lots of cheesy 80s pop.

"The fashions, food and music of our themed event also helped both residents and lots of our staff to conjure up memories from their younger days."

Resident Betty Wood, 87, said: "Eighties day was really good and I enjoyed myself.