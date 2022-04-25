Dewsbury care home residents spread springtime cheer on Daffodil Walk

Isabel Thornhill who found a bunch of daffodils at the park

The care home’s Daffodil Walk was organised as a special random act of kindness for the local community.

Some bunches were left in random place for people to find, and others were given directly to people they saw out and about.

Each bunch of daffodils had a label on it which read "We hope these brighten up your day" and invited people to share on Facebook where they had found the flowers.

Jimmy Cooper with Ashworth Grange resident, Betty Wood

One resident, Betty Wood, aged 87, handed a bunch of daffodils to a man she saw in Wilton Park in Batley

She said: “I spotted him in the park and decided to give him the flowers to bring a smile to his face.”

The man, Jimmy Cooper, said he had lost his wife in January to dementia, and he could not thank Betty enough.

He said: “You have certainly brightened up my day. I am going straight to my wife’s grave and I will be telling her all about you and leaving them with her.”

Ashworth Grange activities co-ordinator, Colette Senior, said: “We wanted to do something for the local community, now that spring has arrived and Covid restrictions allow, so we decided to have a Daffodil Walk.

"Each bunch of flowers had a label on it inviting people to pass on the gesture by sharing it on Facebook and letting us know where they found them.

"We even had an email from a local woman whose daughter, Isabel, found the flowers, saying how much she liked them.

“On the day, our residents helped to add the tags to the daffodils with ribbon and they were all really excited to see where people found them.