Dewsbury care home resident Joyce celebrates her 100th birthday

Joyce, who moved to the town in April last year, celebrated her 100th birthday on Monday, August 1 at the care home in Dewsbury.

Born and bred in Walsall in the West Midlands, where she lived for 98 years, Joyce moved to Dewsbury to be closer to her daughter, Jen Westley, who has lived in Hanging Heaton since 1988.

Joyce celebrated her birthday with family and friends on Sunday, July 31 with afternoon tea and drinks.

Joyce Whitehouse.

She also enjoyed a surprise visit from a friend she hasn't seen since she lived in Walsall.

The celebrations then continued into Monday, with the care home organising a birthday party which included a sing-a-long and food and drink.

A spokesperson from York House Care Home said: “It went really well and she really enjoyed herself. She said she had never had this much attention in her life before - she loved it.

“She received her card from the Queen on Monday morning and she welled up a little bit. She was over the moon.

“All of us from York House wish Joyce a very happy birthday. We are glad she had a really lovely couple of days.”

Joyce also enjoyed a visit from Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood said: “It was a pleasure to visit Joyce at York House Care Home to pass on my very best wishes on her 100th birthday.

“We spoke about how many Prime Ministers she had lived under, which turns out to be 20, starting with David Lloyd George way back in 1922.