Dewsbury care home manager takes to the sky in aid of Andy’s Man Club and Dementia UK

Dewsbury care home manager, Sharon Troy, will take to the sky this month to perform a ‘wing walk’ in aid of Andy’s Man Club and Dementia UK.

By Jessica Barton
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 2:00 pm

Sharon, home manager at Ashworth Grange care home in Dewsbury, will be strapped to the wings of a plane during its flight as part of this thrilling fundraiser.

However, this is not daredevil Sharon’s first charity fundraiser as she has already completed three skydives in the past for various causes,

She said: “I thought it was time to try something new to raise money for these incredible charities that are so close to the hearts of the staff and residents in our home.”

Home manager at Ashworth Grange care home, Sharon Troy.

When 85-year-old Ashworth Grange resident, Dorothy Smailes, found out about Sharon’s wing walk, she said “you must be mad!”.

Dorothy added: “I think it’s amazing what Sharon’s doing for other people, raising money for two very good charities.

“My husband has dementia, so Dementia UK is special to me.”

Sponsored by Webber Rescue UK Ltd, Sharon hopes to raise a total of £2,000, which she will split evenly between Dementia UK - a specialist dementia nurse charity - and Andy’s Man Club - who work to create healthy and judgement-free spaces for men to open up about their mental health.

Sharon Troy after one of her charity skydives.

Ashworth Grange, which is operated by Ideal Carehomes, is a residential and dementia care home which delivers person-centred care in a dignified manner.

To donate towards Sharon’s wing walk fundraiser, visit https://gofund.me/a9596c6a

For the latest updates, news and events, follow Ashworth Grange on Facebook.

For more information, visit idealcarehomes.co.uk, email [email protected] or call 01924 869970.

