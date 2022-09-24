Dewsbury care home manager braves ‘extreme winds’ in charity Wing-Walk which raises over £2,000

Sharon, home manager at Ashworth Grange care home, was strapped to the wings of a 1930’s plane in flight during the thrilling fundraiser.

However, this was not brave Sharon’s first charity fundraiser – she’s completed three skydives in the past for various causes.

Sharon said: “Once the plane started to move, I thought what have I let myself in for?!

Dewsbury care home manager, Sharon Troy, who did a fundraising 'wing-walk' for two charities

“The plane took off and the wind was howling. The pressure against my body was extreme, and then the pilot began to do some dips - it was like being on an extreme roller-coaster.”

Sponsored by Webber Rescue UK Ltd, Sharon raised over £2,000, which will split evenly between Dementia UK - a specialist dementia nurse charity - and Andy’s Man Club - a charity founded in neighbouring Calderdale which works to create healthy and judgement-free spaces for men to open up about their mental health.

Sharon added: “It was worthwhile to know what a difference it will make to both charities.”

When Sharon told 85-year-old Ashworth Grange resident, Dorothy Smailes, about her Wing-Walk, Dorothy said: “You are absolutely crackers! I’m so proud of you for what you have done for these amazing charities.”

The 1930's plane Sharon Troy was strapped to for her dare-devil fundraiser.

Ashworth Grange, which is operated by Ideal Carehomes, is a residential and dementia care home which delivers person-centred care in a dignified manner.

To donate to Sharon’s Wing Walk fundraiser, visit https://gofund.me/a9596c6a.

Follow Ashworth Grange on Facebook @AshworthGrangeCareHome, for more updates, news and events from the home.