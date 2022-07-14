Dewsbury Canal Festival to return - here’s how you can win tickets

The much-loved festival, which first started back in the 1990s, will return after a two year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic on July 30 and July 31 at The Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East.

This year, the festival is expected to be bigger and better than ever with live music, stalls, a fun fair, arts and crafts, two bars and traditional canal festival competitions including a boat pull and a hotdog eating competition - which could win you up to £100.

This year’s festival will also be supporting the Safe Anchor Trust, which provides access to the waterways with boat trips and water safety for disadvantaged groups that may otherwise lack access.

The Leggers Inn, Mill Street East, Dewsbury.

Chloe Mitchell, manager of The Leggers Inn, said: “We are really proud of the work we do with charities. Just a few weeks ago we raised over £800 for Mind and Stonewall with our first ever Pride event.

“As well as supporting a great cause, we will also be supporting a lot of small local businesses by having them here and providing them with stalls free of charge, so they can show off their small businesses to the local community.

“After the difficulty of the last few years, it is with a full heart and great pride that we bring back our favourite event of the year.

“We hope you come along, bring the whole family and have two days of amazing fun by the water.

The festival is making a return after a two year hiatus.

“There really is something for everyone and we can't wait to see all our old and new customers return.”

The festival will take place at the Leggers Inn, Mill Street East, Dewsbury, between 12pm and 10pm on July 30 and 31.

