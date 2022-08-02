Dewsbury Canal Festival 2022: Photos from across the weekend

The much-loved festival, which first started back in the early 1990s, returned after a two year break due to the pandemic over the weekend at The Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East.
This two-day festival included live music, stalls, a fun fair, arts and crafts, two bars and traditional canal festival competitions.
This festival also supported the Safe Anchor Trust, which provides access to the waterways with boat trips and water safety for disadvantaged groups that may otherwise lack access.
Here are some photos from across the weekend.
Page 1 of 2