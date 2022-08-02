The festival took place at The Leggers Inn on Mill Street East.

Dewsbury Canal Festival 2022: Photos from across the weekend

The Dewsbury Canal Festival made its comeback over the weekend, after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Jessica Barton
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 9:05 am

The much-loved festival, which first started back in the early 1990s, returned after a two year break due to the pandemic over the weekend at The Leggers Inn, on Mill Street East.

This two-day festival included live music, stalls, a fun fair, arts and crafts, two bars and traditional canal festival competitions.

This festival also supported the Safe Anchor Trust, which provides access to the waterways with boat trips and water safety for disadvantaged groups that may otherwise lack access.

Here are some photos from across the weekend.

1. Dewsbury Canal Festival

The festival made a comeback after a two year hiatus.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

2. Dewsbury Canal Festival

The festival included live music.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

3. Dewsbury Canal Festival

The Canal Festival started back in the early 1990s.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales

4. Dewsbury Canal Festival

The Scouts rasing money for the largest Scout Jamboree, which will be held in South Korea in 2023.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Covid-19
Next Page
Page 1 of 2