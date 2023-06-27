News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury burial spaces: Kirklees Council approves £500,000 for additional cemetery capacity

Kirklees Council's cabinet has approved £500,000 for the development of an additional burial area in the north of the district.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Jun 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 17:22 BST

Kirklees say that burial capacity at the cemetery, on Ravens Avenue, is currently sufficient for several years. But concerns had been raised among community groups in Dewsbury that its cemetery was running out of space.

The council’s decision will now “bring certainty to all communities that there is provision for loved ones”.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “The council’s bereavement services are continually developing capacity and services to residents from all faiths and no faith, and we will continue to work with the multi-faith Bereavement Forum on our long-term planning.

Dewsbury CemeteryDewsbury Cemetery
“I met the forum recently to reassure them about our plans and I look forward to working with them into the future.

“The construction of a new burial ground is needed to ensure the council is able to continue to provide and meet burial needs within the Dewsbury area for its residents and communities for years to come.

“The additional spaces will bring certainty to all communities that there is provision for loved ones, and a facility that respects cultural and religious values and requirements.”

Two sites have been identified as potentially suitable, with a timeline proposed on development. Further investigation can now take place to ultimately determine suitability.

Current timeframes would see the additional burial space open in 2025.

