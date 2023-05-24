Coun Ahmed, who has represented Dewsbury South for Labour for over a decade, took over the prestigious role from Coun Nigel Patrick last May and will be succeeded by Coun Cahal Burke following a ceremony at Huddersfield Town Hall today (Wednesday).

And it has certainly been an eventful 12 months for the departing Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ve had the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the passing of the Queen, I went to the (Huddersfield) Giants Challenge Cup final, Huddersfield Town’s play-off final with (Nottingham) Forest, the King’s Coronation, and going to Buckingham Palace to have lunch with their Majesty’s and meeting them and speaking to them.

Masood Ahmed is bowing out as Mayor of Kirklees after a ‘wonderful year’

“It’s been an amazing year. The most significant moment was reading the proclamation. No Mayor has ever done that in 70 years. To announce the new King, on the balcony of the Town Hall, and reading something which was written in the 18th century, is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.

“It has been a wonderful, wonderful year. It has been a manic year but I’ve loved it. If I had the opportunity I would do it again. I have made friends. The people have made it extra special for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thanking the people of Kirklees, he added: “It has been an incredible year for myself and my daughter Iram. At the start of my year I wanted to visit as many parts of our great district as possible and meet the incredible people who live and work here.

“It has been an honour being Mayor and I want to thank everybody I have met for making it so incredibly special. I have created so many memories that I will never forget.”

Coun Burke, a Liberal Democrat councillor for Lindley, served as Deputy Mayor for the past year and will be joined by his daughter, Sinead, as Mayoress.

“It is a great honour and privilege as Kirklees Council celebrates its 50th anniversary next year,” the new Mayor said. “I am looking forward to getting to meet many more community groups, organisations and businesses during my term of office that make our district a special place to live, work and visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad