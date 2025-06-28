Dewsbury-born Gladiators star, Jodie Ounsley, has helped to set a new Guinness World Record at Lord’s Cricket Ground having been joined by 943 pupils from 35 schools across the country to put on the world’s largest ever cricket lesson at the iconic London venue. Images Copyright www.tellingphotography.com / Ed Telling

The star of the BBC show was joined by 943 pupils from 35 schools across the country to put on the world’s largest ever cricket lesson at the iconic London venue.

Organised by Chance to Shine, the special giant coaching session marked the children’s cricket charity’s 20th anniversary, and smashed the previous world record of 645 participants set in 2022.

Pupils from across the Chance to Shine and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) networks travelled to the capital for the once-in-a-lifetime experience, with Hill View Academy in Huddersfield proudly representing Kirklees on the day.

Adding to the excitement, Jodie, known to millions of viewers as ‘Fury’ on Gladiators, rang the historic Lord’s bell to officially begin the lesson.

Jodie, who grew up in Dewsbury and has risen to national fame, inspired pupils with her story of overcoming adversity to reach the top of sport and entertainment - before showing off her new found cricket skills!

She said: “Sport in itself can have a huge impact on children, but it’s days like this where maybe kids haven’t even tried cricket – it’s a really cool way of bringing everyone together to learn new skills, communicate and make new friends.

“That’s something kids will remember in years to come.”

Action from the successful Guiness World Records attempt at Lords Cricket Ground. Images Copyright www.tellingphotography.com / ED TELLING

Glenn Pollard, Guinness World Records official adjudicator on the day, added:

“It is a great pleasure to be once again invited to adjudicate the Guinness World Records title for ‘The largest cricket lesson’. I am particularly excited to see the Chance to Shine team regain their title.

“As an adjudicator, it is always a pleasure to be part of programmes such as this, promoting the benefits of playing cricket and other sports within the wider school community.”

The event showcased the power of cricket to unite and inspire young people, and celebrated what can be achieved when all children are given opportunities to play, grow, and thrive through sport.