Since the Restart a Heart campaign was launched in 2014, bystander CPR rates in Yorkshire have increased from 39.9 per cent to 74.9 per cent in 2021.

This year’s CPR campaign will focus on the Yorkshire Ambulance Service visiting 136 secondary schools across the region on Friday, October 14, including 11 schools in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

Jason Carlyon, Community Engagement Manager for Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “Hundreds of off-duty ambulance staff and volunteers are really looking forward to visiting secondary schools on Friday, October 14 to provide vital CPR training to tens of thousands of students.

School children across North Kirklees and West Yorkshire will receive CPR training as part of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust's Restart a Heart Day on Friday, 14 October.

“We are committed to making sure that they have the skills to save a life if they ever come across someone in cardiac arrest.”

The North Kirklees schools which will benefit from the Restart a Heart Day school activity programme are:

BBG Academy, Birkenshaw; Ethos College, Dewsbury; Heckmondwike Grammar School, Heckmondwike; Institute of Islamic Education, Savile Town; Manor Croft Academy, Dewsbury; Outwood Academy Freeston, Normanton; Rida Girls High School, Dewsbury; St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy, Dewsbury; Thornhill Community Academy, Dewsbury; Upper Batley High School, Batley; Whitcliffe Mount School, Cleckheaton.

Other events across West Yorkshire as part of Restart a Heart Day include paramedics and volunteers providing CPR training to football fans before matches throughout October, including games at Leeds United (Sunday, October 16 versus Arsenal) and Huddersfield Town (Tuesday, October 18 versus Preston North End).

