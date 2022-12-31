The Kirklees Faith Network hope for a year of "far more local optimism” in 2023.

We continue our special New Year series with Kirklees Faith Network, who outline their vision for the district next year.

A spokesperson from the Kirklees Faith Network, said: "We hope 2023 will be a year of far more local optimism compared to the national anxiety which has swept across the country over the last several months.

"The Kirklees Faith Network feels hopeful that plans in the pipeline for building work to commence at the beginning of the year on the new proposed Heckmondwike Bus Station will bear fruit.

“This much needed development will itself change the facial landscape of Heckmondwike town centre. It shall also help enhance the quality of life for all our local school children who will soon be able to wait under a secure roofed shelter for their bus ride home especially on a cold rainy day.

"We hope the year 2023 will at the same time allow everyone to see some positive developments in the renovation of Dewsbury Market place.

"The Kirklees Faith Network also prays with hope the year 2023 will witness all the recommendations agreed at the recent Montreal COP 27 World Biodiversity Summit being implemented to the letter.

"The global environmental crisis, the loss of biodiversity, and climate change concerns, are all worrying challenges which if not addressed will be other long-term factors affecting everyone's quality of life here in the Kirklees district.

