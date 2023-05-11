News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury-based vintage shop set to host two-day clothing event in Horbury this weekend

A Dewsbury-based vintage shop is to host a two-day clothing and accessories event at a Victorian pub in Wakefield this weekend.

By Shawna Healey
Published 11th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The pop up shop, ran by Eye Wood Vintage, will feature a variety of vintage clothing, music records and accessories.

It is the first of three events which will run throughout the year, following its successful debut last October.

The free market will also feature a live performance from 1940s singer Ruby Macintosh.

Eye Wood Vintage is set to hold its first vintage pop up shop of the year at The Calder Grove Hotel in Horbury on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14.Eye Wood Vintage is set to hold its first vintage pop up shop of the year at The Calder Grove Hotel in Horbury on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14.
It will be held at The Calder Vale Hotel, Horbury, on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14 from 2pm to 8pm.

Owner of the business, Natalie Liddle, said: “We ran our first pop up shop last October followed by another one at Christmas.

"As a result of that, we will be running three events at The Calder Grove. The first one is this weekend, followed by another in September and the final one at Christmas.

“The entire function room will be filled with men’s and women’s clothing from the Victorian and Edwardian era right through to the nineties. We will also have bags, belts, shoes, jewellery, hats and scarves, books, toys, and collectables on offer.”

The event will take place on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday May 14.The event will take place on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday May 14.
The event is size inclusive, with plus size vintage fashion ranging from size 16 to 30 available.

And The Calder Vale Hotel is dog-friendly too which means well behaved pooches can also come along to browse.

Natalie added: “There will be something for everyone, if you’re into thirties and forties fashion, or whether you are into the eighties and nineties. There will also be a bargain rail for those who want a sustainable summer wardrobe.”

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1271987646734694/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

