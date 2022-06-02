Dewsbury based UK Greetings creates special cards for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

UK Greetings has made the card, which is handcrafted, foiled and has unique editorial copy for Her Majesty.

It features photographs from the Queen’s visit to Dewsbury many years ago.

Julian McGowan, creative director at UK Greetings, said: "Several creatives were involved in the process and the bespoke design is elegant, highly embellished and rich in style – very fitting!

Dewsbury-based UK Greetings has created two special cards for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

"UK Greetings have been commissioned to create several cards over the years for the Queen, and including one for the Golden Jubilee 20 years ago.

"Our business is the biggest employer in the town, a supporter of the local community and we are glad to help during these special celebrations."