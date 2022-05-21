Dewsbury-based food hub looking for people to feature in new podcast

In each episode, TBBT will interview different people, chatting to them about the things that matter most to them - and it is looking for people to take part.

TBBT is looking for people to talk about subjects such as; living on Jobseekers’ Allowance, Universal Credit or needing to make money go further when there isn’t much of it; the rising costs of living and how to pay the bills; using healthy start vouchers and getting better fruit and veg for the family - plus lots more.

TBBT also wants to hear from dedicated volunteers who make TBBT happen week in, week out.

The Bread and Butter Thing launched its first hub in Yorkshire at the Chickenley Community Centre in Dewsbury on March 24.

Mark Game, CEO of TBBT, said: “We want to give our members and volunteers a voice and the space to talk about what’s important to them – especially now we’re living through such challenging times when finances are stretched even tighter and the cost of food and bills are rising.

“‘A Slice of Bread and Butter’ will be a friendly place to share the everyday stories of our TBBT family and the chance for our members and volunteers to be heard.”

The hub provides access to low cost, nutritious food, as well as access to wraparound services offering advice and support on finances, employment and health.

Members of TBBT can get shopping bags filled with a minimum of £35 worth of quality nutritious food for just £7.50.

To join the service, text 07860 063304 with your full name, postcode and the name of the hub you will be collecting from.