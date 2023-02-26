Volunteers from Kumon Y’all, a local charity organisation which aims to unite diverse communities and groups, as well as to spread a message of love and kindness, visited residents of Charles Jones Court to provide food and friendly smiles, in addition to holding a boccia tournament.

A resident, Anne, also raised money for charity by hand-crafting, and selling, Christmas cards, of which £200 was donated to Kumon Y’all, which is led by Farook Yunus.

Court staff member, Pauline, said “It is always a great time when Farook and the team come to Charles Jones Court.

“We had such a good morning with lots of laughter and delicious treats, great conversation and games.”

Kumon Y’all volunteer, Maryam, said: “It was a nice and fun experience and I look forward to coming back,” with Aaminah, another helper, adding: “It was a friendly way to integrate different communities by having a lovely chat to start the day”.

Court resident, Margaret, said: “It was a fantastic morning. The girls were so lovely and chatted to everyone. The homemade food, biscuits and cakes were delicious.

“The games were really enjoyable, and we are looking forward to seeing them here again soon.”