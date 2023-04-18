Kumon Y’all, a local charity organisation which aims to unite diverse communities and groups led by Farook Yunus, organised the litter picking event, in which young volunteers helped to clean up some areas of Dewsbury during the Easter holidays, along with UK Greetings Ltd, based on Mill Street East.

A spokesperson for the international cards business said: “UK Greetings were delighted to partner with Kumon Y’all for litter picking and a walk in the sunshine. This is the start of finding out more about each other and working on activities together.

“Kumon Y’all does brilliant work in bringing the community together and making a

difference.

“Thank you to Farook and the team who came to Mill Street East today. It was great to meet you all, and we are looking forward to seeing you again soon.”

Volunteer Sufia Syed, 18, said: “It was nice to meet new people who we may not have met otherwise and it was a wonderful opportunity to work together towards a common goal.”

A Kumon Y’all spokesperson added:

The litter picking event took place during the Easter holidays.

“Kumon Y’all and UK Greetings share the same goal of trying to make the world a more thoughtful and caring place by helping every person celebrate and create meaningful relationships. Together, we create happiness, laughter and love, every single day.

“We hope that the event will contribute to the ongoing efforts to build a stronger and more connected community.