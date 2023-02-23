Dewsbury-based HWD Hospital Radio was unable to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary last year due to broadcasting problems.

Although some of these issues have now been resolved, the station is appealing for anyone with broadcast engineering skills who can help keep the station on air.

Chairman Mike Binns said: “Volunteers who have helped us in the past have now moved onto other things so we don’t have all the knowledge required to fix issues in our studio when they happen.

Hospital Radio Award winner Vicky Pinder in the studio at Dewsbury and District Hospital on Halifax Road.

“Some of these issues have meant we’ve not been able to broadcast our regular programmes, which is disappointing for both hospital patients and our own presenters.

“We’re a charity which relies on volunteers and donations to help keep us running, so we have to be careful with the money we spend as we don’t have a regular income stream.

“We’re looking for someone with studio engineering skills and some time on their hands who could help us source, install and maintain the equipment we need.”

HWD Hospital Radio now broadcasts on-line and serves patients at Mid Yorkshire Trust Hospitals in Dewsbury, Wakefield and Pontefract. Any money raised from donations goes to pay for licences and equipment needed.

The station has been the springboard for a number of radio professionals, including current BBC Radio 2 breakfast show producer Jordan Hemingway and West Yorkshire’s Pulse 1 breakfast presenter Danny Mylo.

Mike added: “The station has been around for 70 years now and is trying to keep up with today’s radio technology.

“However, we don’t have all the expertise among our current members to ensure everything is running smoothly and this is why we need someone to help.”