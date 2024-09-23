Dewsbury based charity launches appeal to help children stay warm this winter.
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Loving Hands Outreach Team has launched a Crowdfunder appeal to raise money to provide “Cosy Kids” packages for the children of the vulnerable families we support.
We want to try to make winter a little warmer for the children of the vulnerable families we support with food parcels in North Kirklees. We want to ensure no child is cold this winter.
This initiative is especially important this year because families are struggling to heat their houses due to high energy costs and the ongoing cost of living crisis.
We are trying to raise £6,000 to buy each child within our families a cosy hat, warm gloves, thick socks, snuggly/onesie and a hot water bottle this winter.
We need to raise so much money to ensure each of the 170+ children in the families we support can receive their own "Cosy Kids" pack.
The Crowdfunder project link is detailed below: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cosy-kids-for-winter Our team of volunteers would love to be able to deliver the "Cosy Kids" pack alongside the food parcel deliveries at the start of December 2024.
This means that the children would have the "Cosy Kids" pack in time for Christmas.
Loving Hands Outreach Team is a local charity which aims to help end food poverty for vulnerable families and individuals within the North Kirklees areas of Batley, Dewsbury, Liversedge, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.
It is wholly reliant upon charitable funding, donations and volunteers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.