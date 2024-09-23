Dewsbury based charity launches appeal to help children stay warm this winter.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Loving Hands Outreach Team “Cosy Kids” initiative is trying to raise £6,000 to keep local children warm this winter.

Loving Hands Outreach Team has launched a Crowdfunder appeal to raise money to provide “Cosy Kids” packages for the children of the vulnerable families we support.

We want to try to make winter a little warmer for the children of the vulnerable families we support with food parcels in North Kirklees. We want to ensure no child is cold this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative is especially important this year because families are struggling to heat their houses due to high energy costs and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Loving Hands Outreach Team "Cosy Kids" winter appeal

We are trying to raise £6,000 to buy each child within our families a cosy hat, warm gloves, thick socks, snuggly/onesie and a hot water bottle this winter.

We need to raise so much money to ensure each of the 170+ children in the families we support can receive their own "Cosy Kids" pack.

The Crowdfunder project link is detailed below: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/cosy-kids-for-winter Our team of volunteers would love to be able to deliver the "Cosy Kids" pack alongside the food parcel deliveries at the start of December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that the children would have the "Cosy Kids" pack in time for Christmas.

Loving Hands Outreach Team is a local charity which aims to help end food poverty for vulnerable families and individuals within the North Kirklees areas of Batley, Dewsbury, Liversedge, Cleckheaton and Mirfield.

It is wholly reliant upon charitable funding, donations and volunteers.