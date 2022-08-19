Dewsbury based artists prepare to unleash their ‘Snowdog’ sculptures across Kirklees

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by The Kirkwood in partnership with Wild in Art and Snowman Enterprises Ltd, the Snowdogs Support Life, Kirklees art trail is inspired by the much-loved animated film, The Snowman and The Snowdog, the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book and film The Snowman.

The sculptures have been sponsored by local businesses and individually designed by artists across the UK. However, two have been designed and made in Dewsbury by two local artists Cathy Simposon and Harriet Lawson.

Cathy, an experienced illustrator who has been based in Dewsbury for three years, designed her Snowdog, (Snow)Dogrose, around her love of Yorkshire and Dog Rose flowers.

The free, eight-week art trail will start in September.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathy said: “The sculptures open art to a wider audience and make people look at parts of the city that they wouldn’t have looked at otherwise.

“I was thinking about Yorkshire and I was thinking of the Snowdog and it had to be a white rose, because it's Yorkshire and it's snow.

“The other thing is, I love Dog Roses, I think they are the most beautiful flowers.

“These trails are good for the general public, but as an artist it's really good fun going round and seeing everybody else's work - it's just great.”

Illustrator Cathy Simpson.

Harriet Lawson, a Dewsbury based painter, drawer and digital artist, has designed her Snowdog, Sunflower Memories, around the Kirkwood charity's sunflower memory appeal.

Harriet said: “Every year we plant giant sunflowers and it's sort of become a thing that we do to remember my partner's gran.

“It was a really nice connection for me.

“I have some really huge sunflowers on the dog and then the background is a plain blue and I took the same blue from the Kirkwood logo, to make a full connection.

A sneak-peak of (Snow)Dogrose.

“It's been a fantastic project to work on and the support that the Kirkwood team have given all the artists has just been brilliant.

“I can't wait to see all the Snowdogs in their little spots, it's going to be lovely.”

The Snowdogs will be on display across Kirklees between Friday, September 2 and Monday, October 31.

For more information, visit https://www.snowdogskirklees.org.uk/