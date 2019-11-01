Dewsbury Asda staff praised for their "brilliant" service for blind customer

Tmara Senior, who has been blind since birth, says the staff are like family to her.

She has shopped at the Dewsbury supermarket every week for the past ten years, and the staff's excellent service has enabled her to live an independent life.

"If it wasn't for the team at Asda I wouldn't be able to do my shopping. The assisted shopping they offer is brilliant. Coming to Asda gives me independence and I like the social interaction I get from coming into the store rather than doing it online," said Tmara.

Leigh Wale, one of the sales assistants at the store, helps Tmara round the store, passing her items so she can feel the shape, and points out special offers. As a result of the weekly shopping trips, Leigh and Tmara have become good friends

Leigh said: "We always have a really good natter and a good laugh when we go round.

"Tmara gets a taxi to us, but she always phones us up before hand to tell us she is on her way. When I get the call from customer services I go down to greet her. When we do the shopping we do usually pick up the same items but I always point out all the offers we have. If Tmara could not come in for some reason I'd be able to do her shop from memory!"

Tmara, who's 34, was born in Bermuda and moved to the UK in 2004. She can recognise the staff by the sound of their voice and has become one of the favourite regulars at the shop.

She said: "I know a lot of the staff here and I know them by their voices. Someone will shout out to me and I'll know who it is. It's like one big family here."



Tmara urged anyone with a disability who struggles with their shopping to get in touch with their local Asda store.

"Just contact them; they will be happy to help," she said.

Store manager Tom Parker said: "In a world where society is often not very kind to everyone, it's nice that we can offer this service. All that we are doing is trying to make a difference.

"I'm very proud of what Leigh and her colleagues do. Leigh totally puts Tmara at ease. You always see them in the store having a laugh and a joke together."