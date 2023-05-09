News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury arts organisation launches Festival of Conversations with double GRAMMY winner, Dame Evelyn Glennie

Dewsbury-based arts organisation, Manasamitra, is set to launch the Festival of Conversations this May, with a special event with Dame Evelyn Glennie - the world’s first full-time solo percussionist and two-time GRAMMY winner.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 9th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

‘In Conversation with Dame Evelyn Glennie’ will be held on Thursday, May 11 at Dewsbury Town Hall and will kick off the Festival of Conversations, an exploration of the power of words and conversations between diverse communities.

Artistic director and founder of Manasamitra, Supriya Nagarajan, said: “We are excited to be developing a brand-new Festival of Conversations and we are currently leading sessions with different community groups to see what is interesting, exciting, infuriating or amusing to local people.

“These discussions will inform the series of talks, seminars, and forum events that we are hosting throughout 2023.

Dewsbury-based arts organisation, Manasamitra, is set to launch the Festival of Conversations this May, with a special event with Dame Evelyn Glennie - the world’s first full-time solo percussionist and two-time GRAMMY winner. (Photo credit: Jane Barlow)
“Working with Dame Evelyn has been fantastic and is a testament to the calibre of performers and artists that we can attract here in Kirklees.”

The festival is in association with the Kirklees Year of Music and will feature a series of conversation-focussed events, covering a broad range of subjects and challenges that unite people, emphasising the similarities between communities rather than the differences.

Solo percussionist and composer Dame Evelyn Glennie is a double GRAMMY winner, BAFTA nominee, recipient of the Polar Music Prize and the Companion of Honour.

To book tickets, which range from £13.20 to £16.50, visit: https://www.manasamitra.com/in-conversation-with-dame-evelyn-glennie/

