Dewsbury Arts Group to stage award-winning Sondheim musical 'Company'

The cast of Dewsbury Arts Group's production of Company

When the show was first presented in 2002, Robert Cowan’s review in the Dewsbury Reporter described it as "a first-rate show gushing with high-octane entertainment" and "a large feather in the cap of Dewsbury Arts Group".

He described the content of the production as a "two-act play on the theme of love and marriage….It’s various scenes are used as a vehicle to provide a cornucopia of fine character portrayal and memorable songs, all skilfully interwoven with a rich vein of humour".

The new production still retains three performers from the original cast, albeit playing different roles. It will also be directed again by David Fletcher.

David introduced Dewsbury Arts Group to Sondheim back in 1994 with "Side by Side by Sondheim".

Since then he has directed 30 musicals for the group, 10 of which have been by Sondheim, so the production is in safe and experienced hands.

A spokesperson said: "It was a lucky accident that this musical was already part of our season before the death of Stephen Sondheim in November last year and it means that the group, who are great champions of Sondheim, can pay him a fitting tribute.

"If you’re looking for an enjoyable night out, this is the one for you. With tickets at £12, a welcoming bar and an evening of high class entertainment, you can’t go wrong."

The production opens on Saturday, April 30 and then runs from May 2-7 at The David and Judith Wood Theatre on Lower Peel Street, Dewsbury.