Dewsbury Arts Group set to present rugby league comedy sequel ‘Up ‘n’ Under 2’
Dewsbury Arts Group are celebrating their 60th anniversary by launching their season opener ‘Up ‘n’ Under 2’ - which is being directed by a former rugby league official.
The comedy is by playwright John Godber, who also wrote ‘Up ‘n’ Under’ which was first staged in 1984 and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in the same year.
The sequel follows the players of amateur rugby league side The Wheatsheaf Arms and their quest for triumph over their arch-rivals, The Cobblers, in a winner-takes-all David versus Goliath contest.
The production’s added twist is that it is being directed by Stuart Marshall, who was a rugby league match official for 32 years.
On swapping his touch judge flag for the director’s seat, Mr Marshall said: “I suppose rugby league is in my blood. My brother played professionally and I have always been a supporter. And for the last 32 years I have been a rugby league match official.
“I have had the honour of being a touch judge at Wembley in 2007 for the Challenge Cup Final in front of a crowd of over 80,000.
“Certainly for 80 minutes of play at Wembley you are focused on play but for 6-8 weeks of planning and rehearsals you wonder whether, as an amateur production, you will be able to pull it off.
“I think we will!!
"Being able to play a game of rugby on the stage with people who have not played the game before is certainly a challenge.”
Dewsbury Arts Group’s production of ‘Up ‘n’ Under 2’ opens on Saturday, October 1 and then runs to Saturday, October 8 (excluding Monday).
Tickets can be booked online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/dewsburyartsgroup or by telephone on 0333 663366.